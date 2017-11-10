Here's What To Do If Your iPhone X Is Struggling In Chilly Temperatures

Unlocking your iPhone in the cold has never been an ideal scenario. Touchscreen gloves don't perform that well, and even if they do, they're often too thin to provide the warmth your hands are craving.
iPhone X seems to provide the ultimate solution: Face ID's ability to recognize you in a hat, thick scarf, and other fleecy accoutrements should mean you no longer have to put up with baring your skin for the sake of unlocking your phone. However, some users have found their iPhone X is no match for winter weather.
In a Reddit thread started yesterday, user darus214 notes their iPhone X screen becomes unresponsive as soon as they walk outdoors in chilly temperatures. The thread has received 138 comments in the past 24 hours, with others reporting they have experienced similar problems in recent days.
Now my iPhone X is having problems in the cold and over heating when I watch videos. I PAID $1000+ FOR THIS PHONE IT SHOULD FUNCTION PROPERLY!! @AppleSupport— Dub (@DubBreaker) November 9, 2017
In response to a request for comment, Apple said a software fix is coming: "We are aware of instances where the iPhone X screen will become temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid change to a cold environment. After several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again. This will be addressed in an upcoming software update."
(Yesterday, Apple released a new software update, iOS 11.1.1 to address an autosuggestion problem many people had when typing the letter "I.")
If you're having cold weather challenges and your X's screen isn't unfreezing fast enough, some Reddit users have a suggestion for a quick fix: Try locking and then unlocking your iPhone X again. Apple hasn't hinted at when the software update addressing the issue will be released, but if it's as speedy as it was when dealing with the texting bug, a solution could become available within a week.
In the past, it hasn't been uncommon for some users to notice their battery percentage dropping rapidly in cold weather. Going from green to red is a well-acknowledged pain point for iPhone 6 and 6s users on Apple's discussion boards. Apple acknowledged the issue last year, saying "a very small number of iPhone 6s devices may unexpectedly shut down" in cold weather. If you're using a 6 or 6s and don't want to upgrade yet, your best option is to replace your battery through Apple. Just be sure to follow these backup steps first.
Excited to get the #iPhoneX on Friday because I forgot my #iphone6s is like me during cold weather.. it dies.— Aria (@mintyria) October 31, 2017
