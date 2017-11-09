Chip Gaines Buzzed Off His Man Bun For The Sweetest Reason

In the running for most beloved celeb couple, everyone has a favorite. Some choose the posh power pair that is the Beckhams. Others can't get over the sentimental story of how Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met years ago on the set of That 70s Show. But for reality TV lovers, there is no other duo that has stolen America's hearts — while doling out some practical home renovation tips — quite like HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines.
While we were borderline heartbroken to find out this season of Fixer Upper will be its last, the shockers continued to roll as we learned that Chip has totally transformed his look — by buzzing off his signature shaggy hair. That's right: He has officially said goodbye to his man bun.
We can't say he didn't warn us. Last week, Chip posted a photo to Instagram, grimacing as scissors were held next to his almost shoulder-length dude bob with a caption challenge. "It’s come to my attention that most of you hate my current hairstyle," he wrote below his photo. "But how MUCH do you hate it? Now’s the time to put your money where your mouth is."
Chip asked fans to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, offering inches for dollars. "The more money we raise over the next FOUR days, the shorter my hair goes — That's a promise," he wrote. "And, who knows, maybe if you really exceed my expectations...I'll buzz it all off."
And per Joanna's most recent Instagram of the couple's trip to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee — Chip definitely held up his end of the bargain.
As it appears, fans must've either really hated Chip's unkempt mop or really wanted to support the important cause. Whatever the reason, Chip's hair has been buzzed — all while raising money for children with cancer in the process. Chip and Joanna just got even cuter in our book.
