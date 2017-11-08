Mention that you're shopping for swimwear and you're likely to be met with groans from the women around you. There are the universal issues of finding something that genuinely fits, provides your personal preference of coverage, and most importantly, makes you feel comfortable. But when you tack on the additional frustration of finding a suit that will offer support for an average to large sized chest, it seems like a nearly impossible task to complete. So when we come across swim brands expanding their size offerings, we're automatically excited. Lively, which you may remember as the lingerie brand that released a busty bralette, just expanded its new swimwear line to include sizes for bustier women. As if that weren't enough, the styles look really good.
Advertisement
Lively, which launched in spring of last year, has built a name for itself with what it calls “leisureé” (something of a lingerie-meets-activewear hybrid). They've become a premiere destination for bralettes, particularly after they launched the "Busty Bralette" back in March (which sold out in an impressive 22 hours), racking up love from women with chest sizes from 32A to 38DDD.
This expansion into busty swim is a continued reflection of how intent Lively is about catering to the everywoman. “Launching swim tops in our Busty styles was a natural fit for LIVELY," Grant tells Refinery29. "When we first launched our busty bralettes, we had a 3k person waiting list, so we knew that our Busty community would be excited that we were extending our offering into our swim assortment!” If she makes it sounds easy, that's probably because Lively's found the formula that fits. Grant further commented, “We knew that to sustain our Busty customer, we wanted to be able to expand our product offering so our Busty customers could lean on us for multiple products. We took our best selling style in our busty bralette, and turned it into a swim top so our girls would feel great poolside as well!”
The new "Jetset Swim" series will include a dedicated swim version of the beloved "Busty Bralette" which will come in two sizes that fit a range from 32D-38DDD. The top, which retails for $45, is available in four classic colors as well as a bird of paradise floral print. You can grab one (or two) for yourself here.
Advertisement