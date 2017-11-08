This expansion into busty swim is a continued reflection of how intent Lively is about catering to the everywoman. “Launching swim tops in our Busty styles was a natural fit for LIVELY," Grant tells Refinery29. "When we first launched our busty bralettes, we had a 3k person waiting list, so we knew that our Busty community would be excited that we were extending our offering into our swim assortment!” If she makes it sounds easy, that's probably because Lively's found the formula that fits. Grant further commented, “We knew that to sustain our Busty customer, we wanted to be able to expand our product offering so our Busty customers could lean on us for multiple products. We took our best selling style in our busty bralette, and turned it into a swim top so our girls would feel great poolside as well!”