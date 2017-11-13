Grab This Best-Selling Foundation Before It Sells Out

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
"Holy moly, my new holy grail!" "Magic in a bottle!" "Love everything about it!" These are just three of the hundreds of glowing reviews for Marc Jacobs Genius Gel Foundation. Clearly, despite the fact that the product hit the market four years ago, excitement for the formula hasn't waned. This week alone, all but one shade of the foundation sold out at Sephora.
We're not surprised. After all, the formula is the perfect medium-coverage blend for winter. It's buildable, long-wearing, and leaves a natural, satin finish on the skin that never clings to dry patches.
Although a number of shades have been re-stocked since Monday, we suspect they won't last long (especially since the foundation is currently on sale). Missed your chance to buy but still need your fix? Check out five alternatives in the slides ahead.