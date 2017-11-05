Diplo Won't Stop Talking About Taylor Swift & Fans Are Done

If Diplo is not one of the many people discussed on Taylor Swift's upcoming album Reputation, he is certainly vying to be the subject of a track on a future album.
Diplo, co-creator of Major Lazer and the man who spearheaded the Kickstarter campaign to "get Taylor Swift a booty," reportedly has something else to say about the "Call It What You Want" songstress. This time, at least, he's focusing on her music.
According to a new interview with Rolling Stone that was reportedly leaked, the music producer is not a fan of Swift's latest work. Specifically, Diplo is not a fan of her first Reputation single, "Look What You Made Me Do" — and he's convinced the youths aren't, either. Diplo alleged that the popularity of the song (the music video alone has over six hundred million views) is just a trick of marketing.
"Music is in the hands of the kids. Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again. They want to listen to 'Rockstar' and 'Bodak Yellow.' They don't want to listen to, like, 'Look What You Made Me Do,'" Diplo told Rolling Stone, before adding: "That music doesn't relate to them at all. I don't think it ever did. They were only given that by radio and marketing budgets. I'm impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift."
As someone who could make an entire playlist dedicated exclusively to "LWYMMD," I'm personally offended. Am I in the slim minority, or does Diplo, the man currently being parodied by James Van Der Beek, not know what he's talking about?
Swift fans think the latter.
Diplo trying to lecture Taylor Swift on relatable music is like Trump telling Obama how to have manners. https://t.co/PkoW2GFPQM— Chris Swiftie ? (@HuffleBoy) November 5, 2017
No one ever talks about or gives a shit about diplo unless he talks about Taylor Swift https://t.co/tLbqDWJvzm— k(falalala) ☃️❄️ (@blessedswift) November 5, 2017
Looks like streaming doesn't seem to be hurting @taylorswift13 at all @diplo ?... pic.twitter.com/duLr1FhlrV— MELISSA (@Zombie_Monroe) November 4, 2017
DIPLO NEEDS TO SHUT UP AND STOP TALKING ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT.— Carly? (@carlaromero95_) November 5, 2017
SHE'S ABSOLUTELY AMAZING?
WHO IS HE? ??? pic.twitter.com/5z0RF1hvp8
Diplo gets more attention from talking about Taylor Swift than he does from his music and that’s the tea— cara (@zayns2016) November 5, 2017
Hey, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But if Diplo is going to shade Swift, he should know her legions of fans will always bring the receipts.
