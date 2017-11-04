Kat Dennings shared her new ’do on Instagram and gone are her even-lengthed, pin-straight Cher locks that we’ve gotten used to over the last year or so. Dennings revealed that she has new bangs on her Instagram and Instagram Stories.
“Gettin snipped,” she captioned a before photo in her Stories, tagging hair stylist Clariss Anya Rubenstein. The reason behind Dennings’ mini chop, it seems there was vein situation (not to be confused with a vain situation). "Thank you beauty @clarissanya for making my forehead vein go away forever,” she captioned the set of photos.
Dennings then included a snap of the process, which showed her a thinly trimmed layer of bangs before the big reveal. She unveiled the final look, with an enthusiastic, bug-eyed photo. Was she a satisfied customer? You bet!
Advertisement
In 2015 Dennings was a bit more ‘90s rocker. Her current bang trim isn’t quite as choppy as the “Eddie Vedder realness” (see: Pearl Jam) she served us in 2015. Dennings shocked the world, or at least her fanbase, late last year when she posted a childhood photo where she appeared as a tiny tot and as a redhead. Who knew? Whether Dennings will ever go red again is anyone's guess, but we can be sure of one thing: she has absolutely no problem with showing off her natural grey.
Fringe, even when faux, is always in — though, of course, it depends on the style. The key is to find what frames your face in the most flattering way and what reflects your personality best. Are you a sexy Elvira Hancock (like Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface)? Or are you a cool-girl Mia Wallace (like Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction)?
Advertisement