Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe, one of the few Bachelor couples to last, is expecting their second child! As People reports, the couple announced the news on Instagram, using their first child Samuel for support. Samuel was born in 2016, and is almost 16 months old.
"Hey Samuel, can you say baby?" Lowe asks. The toddler, ever the genius, then points to his mother's stomach and says, "Baby!" (Actually, with his limited language skills, it sounds more like "buh-boo," but we'll let this one slide.)
Giudici shared her own Instagram confirmation, a similar video of Samuel pointing and saying the key word.
"BABA NUMBA TWO," she writes in the caption.
Giudici and Lowe married in 2014 after getting engaged on The Bachelor. Lowe starred as the man in question in season 17 of The Bachelor. He is the last Bachelor in recent history to marry the winner of his season. (The last Bachelor before him is Jason Mesnick, who famously chose the runner-up on the After the Final Rose special.) In the years since their televised wedding, they have become emblems for the show's success.
"I think it’s really challenging, post-show, with the attention and notoriety that you start to receive," Lowe told OK in June. "I can see why the success rate is not very high because it’s a really challenging thing to do."
Lowe and Giudici are seriously dedicated to their marriage. They even meet with a biweekly "marriage club" of sorts to prevent any problems that might arise.
"We have a marriage group that we’re a part of through our church, with five different couples and we meet twice a month. That’s probably been the most helpful thing we’ve ever decided to do," Lowe explained.
