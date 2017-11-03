As reported earlier this week, a producer at the Bachelor franchise has filed a lawsuit against the Warner Bros. production company, alleging a hostile workplace, sexual harassment, and wrongful termination, among other charges.
Now, the producer is speaking out about her allegations. Becky Steenhoek appeared on Megyn Kelly Today to discuss, what she claims was a work enviroment in which she was asked about "her sex life and personal grooming habits." Steenhoek further alleges that her colleagues mocked her even more when they noticed that she was uncomfortable with the discussion. A week after reporting the harassment, Steenhoek was reportedly fired from her job.
"I was getting asked a lot of personal questions that really had no relevancy to my job description," says Steenhoek. She minced no words when describing the harassment she allegedly endured. "I was asked...if I had ever had anal or oral sex, how I shaved myself, how I prefer to give and receive hand jobs, how I masturbated. Things like that."
"Who was doing the asking?" prompted Kelly.
"The executive producers," replied Steenhoek. "My supervisor, who was a cast producer."
"These were conversations that were happening daily," Steenhoek continues. "It was something that made me feel very uncomfortable and very, kind of, violated."
Warner Bros. released a statement regarding the allegations. "We take all allegations of workplace harassment very seriously. These allegations were brought to our attention and were thoroughly investigated earlier this year. Our findings did not support the plaintiff’s characterization of the events claimed to have taken place, which is why we are disappointed by the filing of this lawsuit."
The Bachelor franchise has dealt with prior allegations of sexual impropriety. Over the summer, production of Bachelor in Paradise was suspended following alleged "misconduct" on set. And, forDanielle Lombard says that a producer asked her to wear a revealing dress.
You can watch the video of the interview below.
