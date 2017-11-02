Sansa Stark Would Be Proud Of Sophie Turner's New Role

Game Of Thrones may be coming to an end, but Sophie Turner isn't finished playing strong female characters. According to Deadline, the HBO star has signed on to produce and star in the new film Girl Who Fell From The Sky, based on the book by Juliane Koepcke & Beate Rygiert, which documents the true story of Koepcke, who was the only survivor of the 1971 crash of LANSA Flight 508. The then-17-year-old fell 10,000 feet into the Peruvian rainforest, and survived 11 days before being rescued. Sounds like something a Stark would do, right?
Turner will play the role of Koepcke, and Perfect Sisters' Stan Brooks will direct, having already adapted the script.
This is pretty much the perfect next step for Turner, who's spent most of her acting career embodying a resilient character who not just survives, but also dominates the circumstances that have been handed to her — sometimes in ways we wouldn't expect. Back in June, the actress spoke about Sansa Stark's evolving role.
"[Sansa and Cersei are] both so family-obsessed and family-oriented, and will do anything for the people they love," she told Yahoo Movies Singapore. "I can totally see her becoming a Cersei and kind of driven mad by it, by the threats against her family. At the end of the day, that’s why she does the things that she does, because she’s terrified of losing the people she loves. And so she’ll stop at nothing to protect them. If that means becoming like a ruthless killer, leader, sadistic woman or evil lady, then so be it. I don’t think it matters to her, and I can see Sansa swinging that way too."
As for Turner's personal life, things are going swimmingly. She just announced her engagement to boyfriend Joe Jonas shortly after the couple adopted an adorable puppy. This new movie is the cherry on top.
