As it turns out, Jenny is the one who summoned Laoghaire to Lallybroch. (Not cool.) Claire confronts her sister-in-law, and while on the surface Jenny is cold and dismissive, we can sense that it's only to mask the deep hurt at the thought that the woman she thought of as a sister hasn't bothered to even write her a letter in the 20 years since she disappeared. This is one of those rare complex and meaty moments between women on TV that Outlander is great at. Claire gives her a half-truth about having a husband in America, and needing to make a fresh start, but Jenny is no fool. She knows Claire is still hiding something, and she's not ready to have her heart broken all over again.