Ned Gowan (Bill Patterson), who is somehow still alive, shows up and puts a damper on all this lovey dovey reconciliation by informing Jamie that Laoghaire will agree to let him go if he pays her a huge sum of money. Since he doesn't have a huge sum of money handy at the moment, given that his print shop and black market liquor business just went up in smoke, Jamie has no choice but to return to Silkie Island, the island off the coast where he went looking for Claire after escaping from Ardsmuir Prison . Turns out Duncan Kerr wasn't lying — there was treasure there after all. The plan is to retrieve it, and head to France where Cousin Jared (Robert Cavanah) can help them exchange it for enough money to pay off Laoghaire. Young Ian volunteers to swim out since Jamie is injured, and they set off with Claire.