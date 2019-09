I really appreciate this emphasis on the characters' separate personalities and evolution , especially in light of their big reunion last week. These are two people who have spent far more time apart than together. They're not going to get to know each other in the span of 24 hours. Nothing makes that more clear than when Claire asks Jamie if they can, you know, move out of the whorehouse he calls home. He hedges, reminding her that they can stay there rent-free, and that every penny he makes goes to Lallybroch. But she's a modern woman, and wants to earn her own way as a healer. She can provide! Their conversation is interrupted, but I get the feeling our brawny Scot isn't going to be too keen on the idea.