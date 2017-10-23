Ask for an Outlander sex reunion, and you shall receive! Sunday night's episode, "A. Malcolm," was almost reminiscent of season 1's landmark wedding night episode in its intensity.
There was drama, there was longing, there was naked Jamie, and there was definitely some weirdness.
Think about it: these are two people who have not seen each other in 20 years, despite what Jamie's unchanging physique might suggest. No matter how intimate you were before being separated by magical stones of time, there's bound to be some awkwardness. Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe handled that hesitation beautifully, and the ensuing sex scenes (yes, as in more than one!) were all the more, well, sexy for it.
If you're anything like me, you will A) re-watch the reunion scene at least five times, and B) want to discuss it with every living being you cross paths with until next Sunday. Luckily, we've got an exclusive video with Heughan, Balfe, and executive producer Maril Davis discussing what went into planning the scene, the vibe on set, and what it means for Jamie and Claire's relationship.
Heughan sums up the stakes right off the bat: "How do you come to terms with seeing someone who you thought was dead, that you gave your life and soul to — and there they are, standing in front of you?"
"This isn't the first time they've been intimate with each other," Davis adds, "but it's the first time in a long time they're reconnecting, and they're different people. It's trying to find your rhythm with someone else again, and trying to find out whether that love you had is still there."
This, followed by Balfe's rather ominous statement that "Claire doesn't know whether or not he's fallen in love with someone else," makes me believe our favorite couple may be in for some ups and downs in the very near future. Bask in the afterglow while you can!
Watch the full video below:
