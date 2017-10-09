Starz has just released a first look at episode 6 of season 3 of Outlander, a 74-minute extended episode that will air October 22. That's in just two weeks guys! The still shows Jamie and Claire naked, and in bed, presumably having reunited just before. Of course, there is always the possibility that this is a flashback, and a ploy by the network to whip us all into a frenzy, but call me a believer.