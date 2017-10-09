Claire warns Bree that going back in time could mean they never see each other ever again. Bree responds that if she's anything like her mother, she'll be fine. She wants Claire to go, and tell her real father all about her. Claire's still nervous though: what if Jamie's forgotten her? I think the more appropriate question would be "What if Jamie has lost all his teeth from 18th century malnutrition?" but cool. Seeking an objective opinion, Claire goes to Joe and asks if she's changed in the last 20 years. "You're a skinny white broad with too much hair but a great ass," is his response. Which is good, I guess?