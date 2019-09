Travel with me through the metaphorical stones of time back to season 2, where, despite an entire 13 episodes together, Claire and Jamie seemed kind of stuck. Sure, they were in Paris and had fabulous clothes, but it all felt stale. Gone was the magic generated by that amazing first night together (which, incidentally, took 8 episodes to get to). This is a show that thrives on buildup. Last season proved that without that, these are just two people been brought together by circumstance, and struggling with the everyday problems of any couple, albeit one living in the 18th century court of Louis XIV. I admit, even I, a die-hard fan from the start, found it really hard to care about Claire's newfound interest in Master Raymond and his creepy herbs, or her and Jamie's quest to thwart the inevitable Stuart uprising of 1745. The most impactful moments of the season arguably took place when the characters were on the outs, with Claire suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage while volunteering at L'Hôpital des Anges, without Jamie by her side.