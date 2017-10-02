Turns out, Lady Geneva is engaged to a man who could be her grandfather, a prospect she's less than pleased about. She requests that Jamie accompany her on her ride, but if she was hoping for a romantic trot through the woods, she's sadly mistaken. When she pretends to have fallen off her horse to get his attention, Jamie drops her in the mud, and leaves her to find her way home. Doesn't look like she's done with him, though. (If she doesn't watch out, she might end up with a dead Turkish diplomat in her bed.)