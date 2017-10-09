Droughtlander may be over, but we're still parched for a proper sex scene between Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall. The good news is that the wait is almost over.
Starz has just released a first look at episode 6 of season 3 of Outlander, a 74-minute extended episode that will air October 22. That's in just two weeks guys! The still shows Jamie and Claire naked, and in bed, presumably having reunited just before. Of course, there is always the possibility that this is a flashback, and a ploy by the network to whip us all into a frenzy, but call me a believer.
Just let that sink in for a second, I'll wait.
The episode summary is as follows: "After decades apart, Jamie and Claire finally reunite and rekindle their emotional and physical bonds. But Jamie’s new business dealings jeopardize the couples’ hopes for a simple life together."
Drama! Emotion! Sex! This is the Outlander we know and love.
As if that wasn't enough, the Outlander gods have also gifted us with this teaser video. The short (too short!) 30 second clip shows Jamie and Claire sharing a meal. Claire is wearing her new home-made, and waterproof 18th century gown, which suggests this does, in fact, take place after she arrives in Scotland for the second time.
The lighting is appropriately romantic as the two begin to undress — I swear to you, I am shaking as I write this — and we hear Claire whisper "I want to see you."
Jamie follows that up with "Will you come to bed with me, then?" and I am now a puddle of goo on the floor. "Yes," she responds.
I am unable to type anymore, so let's take a break and watch the full thing:
