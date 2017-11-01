30 Perfect Looks To Copy This November

If you're feeling the type of temperatures we've been feeling over the past week or so in New York City, then you've likely had to break out those winter coats and sweaters. It's gotten a little chilly, hasn't it? And while we're thankful for the switch in seasons (our summer dresses got a little too much wear), there's just one problem: we kind-of skipped fall.
Since we have a feeling November might be a bit of a gamble — it's supposed to be 70 degrees tomorrow, but could easily snow in three weeks — we're giving you a variety of ways to wear your cold-weather staples. That go-to knit? Tuck it into a skirt and go bare-legged, or let it hang loose over boyfriend jeans. That silky, long-sleeved dress? Wear solo with platforms or pair it with kick-flare trousers. With unpredictable temperatures, your wardrobe is going to have to pull double-duty. Let these 30 outfits ahead help your closet hit its full potential.