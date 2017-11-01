30 Perfect Looks To Copy This November

Since we have a feeling November might be a bit of a gamble — it's supposed to be 70 degrees tomorrow, but could easily snow in three weeks — we're giving you a variety of ways to wear your cold-weather staples. That go-to knit? Tuck it into a skirt and go bare-legged, or let it hang loose over boyfriend jeans. That silky, long-sleeved dress? Wear solo with platforms or pair it with kick-flare trousers. With unpredictable temperatures, your wardrobe is going to have to pull double-duty. Let these 30 outfits ahead help your closet hit its full potential.