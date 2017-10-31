The Internet Cannot Handle Megyn Kelly Dressed Up As Shania Twain

Kelly got in on the Today show's tradition of wearing Halloween costumes on air, and she really went all out. Kelly sported a black corset, a black top hat, a white trench coat, and thigh high boots, emulating Twain's look from the video for "Man! I Feel Like A Woman."
The Megyn Kelly Today host wasn't the only one dressed up as a country star, either. The Today show crew dressed up as other country singers, complete with a set backdrop modeled after the Grand Ole Opry. Al Roker went as Willie Nelson, Savannah Guthrie dressed up as Kenny Rogers, and Hoda Kotb went as Blake Shelton. Oh, and Matt Lauer dressed up as Dolly Parton, with Kathie Lee Gifford as Parton's goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. Billy Ray Cyrus was there, too, courtesy of Carson Daly. Still, none of the other costumes seemed to gain as much attention online as Kelly's did.
Advertisement
Here's Kelly's costume:
.@megynkelly is @shaniatwain! #HalloweenTODAY pic.twitter.com/Y4zyMYYGOE— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2017
And here's Twain's original video for "Man! I Feel Like A Woman:"
Twitter users had plenty of thoughts about the costume, and most of them weren't positive.
Did someone at TODAY suggest this? They must really want her to tank.— Polly Myers (@MyersPolly) October 31, 2017
Some went straight for the source.
NBC is responsible for Trump (The Apprentice) and now this crime against Halloween. Shame on you NBC, shame on you!— ?RAINBOWSUNICORNS? (@buzzbuzz7987) October 31, 2017
And one fan had an idea for how to improve the costume.
Not everyone was critical, though — some fans loved Kelly's country-inspired costume. "Megyn Kelly makes a really good Shania Twain," one even tweeted.
@megynkelly you look exactly like @ShaniaTwain ! #HalloweenTODAY— Linda Mantke-Dolezan (@Dolezan_Linda) October 31, 2017
The best twist, though, was that Twain herself showed up to greet Kelly on the show.
After I heard @megynkelly was dressing up as me for @TODAYshow's Halloween special, I had to play a trick of my own and surprise them all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hT8IcjduCh— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) October 31, 2017
In addition to Twain's surprise appearance, the real Blake Shelton and real Billy Ray Cyrus also showed up alongside their Halloween counterparts.
Here's the full Today crew with their country costumes (and one actual Billy Ray Cyrus).
See TODAY's Halloween 2017 reveal: We've gone country, y'all! https://t.co/JwuJp5mT3b #HalloweenTODAY pic.twitter.com/jpExLZzXyL— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2017
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement