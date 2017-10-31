Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Halloween Costumes Aren't Shutting Down Any Baby Rumors

Kardashian shared photos of her and Tristan Thompson's Halloween costumes, and fans think she could be trying to offer a subtle comment about those pregnancy rumors. Kardashian is dressed up as Game of Thrones' Khaleesi — a.k.a. the Mother of Dragons. Could the costume be a subtle nod to the reports that Kardashian might be a mother-to-be?
Thompson, meanwhile, dressed up as Khal Drogo to complete the couples' costume. And Kardashian may have offered another clue while sharing his look, too — she wrote "that's daddy" while showing off Thompson's Halloween costume.
E! News notes that fans are claiming they can see Kardashian's baby bump in the Snapchat photos. Still, Kardashian herself hasn't officially commented on the reports that she's pregnant. (Also, saying there's a visible bump in her costume is a bit of a stretch — she's wearing a giant fur jacket that obscures her body in the photos.)
Khloé isn't the first Kardashian sister to show off a clever Halloween costume this year, either. Kim Kardashian and her BFF Jonathan Cheban dressed up as Cher and Sonny Bono, and Kardashian bore a striking resemblance to the pop star. Kim Kardashian also dressed up as Aaliyah this year, which garnered a less positive response. And in a third costume for Kim — before it was even officially Halloween! — she dressed up as Madonna, alongside Kourtney Kardashian, dressed as Michael Jackson.
MJ & Madge -#ICONS pic.twitter.com/sbz5Fk9eI6— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017
Given the fact that Kim Kardashian's already sported multiple Halloween costumes this year, we're hoping the other Kardashian and Jenner sisters will share more costume photos on their Snapchats and Instagram accounts today, too.
