Kat Von D’s Latest Launch Will Be Unlike Anything She’s Ever Done

Maybe Bella Thorne's bubblegum pink, glitter eyebrows are more en vogue that we thought. Because Kat Von D just teased her upcoming product launch on Instagram — and it has us thinking the two of them are on the exact same beauty wavelength.
Besides the sneak peek of a new dark liquid lipstick and tattoo eyeliner, it also appears as if the brand is moving into a whole new category of eyebrow products. More specifically — products that'll tint your brows any color of the rainbow. "I know I shouldn’t be posting about this so early, but I just can’t help it," she captioned the post.
She also added that the entire collection is, "THE BEST bullet-proof longwear eyebrow product of all time." Suffice it to say, she's certainly piqued our interest. From the photo, it looks like there will be a handful of ROYGBIV options — in every shade from millennial pink to jet black — in three different formulas: powder, pencil, pomade. (There will of course be brushes, too.) As always, you can expect all products to be vegan and cruelty-free.
Von D also shared her personal excitement for the colorful samples: "I mean, come on! This scarlet red shade is making me wanna dye my hair just to match my brows to it," she captioned her photo of the ruby red brow pot.
Unfortunately, getting your hands on the stuff won't come fast — the brow collection to trump all brow collections won't be available until the spring of 2018. But I guess that gives us all some time to reflect on what color we'll actually be brave enough to try.
