Alexander Skarsgård fans stuck by him when True Blood went off the rails. We could handle it when he was a sleazy guy sleeping with his girlfriend's daughter in The Diary of a Teenage Girl. We watched all of The Legend of Tarzan. We are still working hard to remember that his cruelty and abuse on Big Little Lies was just really good acting. But can our loyalty survive this true test: Seeing our favorite Viking with half his head shaved bald like an '80s math teacher?
Probably.
Skarsgård debuted this nightmare of a haircut on Thursday night, at the opening of "Volez, Voguez, Voyagez," a Louis Vuitton exhibition and pop-up store at the American Stock Exchange building in New York. He made all sorts of goofy faces for photographers on the red carpet, secure in the knowledge that he looked absolutely ridiculous and yet still smoking hot.
Once those pics hit the internet, people quickly began to go nuts.
"What has Alexander Skarsgård done to his hair....what has he DONE??? ALEX NOOOOOO," Ryan lamented.
What has Alexander Skarsgard done to his hair....what has he DONE??? ALEX NOOOOOO— ryan (@ryanissobomb) October 27, 2017
"WTFFF Alexander Skarsgård better win a damn oscar for whatever this movie is @TheAcademy," Joy wrote.
WTFFF alexander skarsgard better win a damn oscar for whatever this movie is @TheAcademy ? pic.twitter.com/CUZUUx9NOa— Joy (@jewelsbandana) October 27, 2017
"Alexander Skarsgård's hot Skarsgård brother card ha been REVOKED I'm giving it to Bill. I'm abandoning this humpty dumpty lookin ass," El wrote.
alexander skarsgard's hot skarsgard brother card has been REVOKED i'm giving it to bill. i'm abandoning this humpty dumpty lookin ass nigga pic.twitter.com/bHWvHPkvBy— el (@biselinakyle) October 27, 2017
But others have declared that bald is still beautiful.
"Alexander Skarsgård sporting a new look and I’m in love," declared Sam.
Alexander Skarsgard sporting a new look and I’m in love ?? pic.twitter.com/58Mz4IxmIN— Sam Reed (@HereReedThis) October 27, 2017
The general assumption is that ASkars is sporting this shiny pate for his upcoming movie The Hummingbird Project, in which he and Jesse Eisenberg play high-frequency traders trying to build a fiber-optic cable from New York to Kansas, according to Deadline. Salma Hayek is also in the movie, so it must be more exciting than it sounds.
We're still awaiting confirmation on that from Skarsgard's rep, so in the meantime, here is theory No. 2: Keith Urban made him do it as payment for kissing Nicole Kidman at the Emmys.
