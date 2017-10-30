All The ColourPop Products You Can Expect At Sephora This Week

After months of anticipation, ColourPop has finally announced its official date of arrival to beauty megastore Sephora — and it's the biggest treat you'll get on All Hallow's Eve. So, what exclusive products can you expect to find at the retailer come October 31? At least three limited-edition sets that'll pull you right out of your seasonal beauty rut.
Unlike the majority of its product teasers, ColourPop is being pretty forthright about what's coming down the pipeline. All week long, the brand is posting the beauty offerings on Sephora's site for every fan to see — and the previews already have our hearts racing. Let's just say, trying to convince yourself that you don't need any more pressed pigments or shiny lipsticks just got even harder.
To find out exactly what you can expect in Sephora stores this Halloween (and on ColourPop's website come November 9), click ahead to see all the new products.