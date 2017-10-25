I remember being younger and watching my mother, Debbie, endure her breast cancer treatment. Her body was changing quickly and, as a child, I wasn’t really sure what to make of it. I remember the insecurities she faced with her appearance but to me she was always as beautiful as ever and I often did my best to remind her of that. She was going through so much pain but I had no idea because she always wore such a strong face and she never seemed to let it impact her (in fact, she had an amazing sense of humor about it). I learned so much from her during that time, she’s the reason I try so hard to always have a positive attitude and a smile on my face. I look back on those years and hope that she knew just how much unconditional love was felt for her. It’s been 11 years since I saw her beautiful smile and heard her voice and I still find myself breaking down at times. Sadly, this story isn’t wholly unique. In honor of my mother Debbie, others like her, and Breast Cancer Awareness Month it’s worth noting how important early detection, education, and support services can be. Most importantly; if you love someone, tell them just how much they mean to you ? #love #breastcancerawareness

