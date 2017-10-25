Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are still being mum about the rumors that they're both pregnant. But that didn't stop them from gushing about their "babies" in a new YouTube video.
Jenner and Kardashian talk about the In Love with the Koko Kollection for Kylie Cosmetics in a new YouTube video — and it's Khloé's first YouTube video, if you can believe it. The collection first debuted in May, but the sisters are re-promoting it on Kylie's vlog.
The video sticks to makeup, with the sisters trying on shades from the In Love with the Koko Collection and discussing the products.
Advertisement
"Doing this collection with Kylie was really fun, and I don't think we expected to do [it] together," Khloé says to her sister in the clip. Kylie agrees that Khloé is "really easy to work with."
There's no discussion of pregnancy rumors here — but they did refer to the beauty collaboration as their "baby."
"We created them," Khloé says in the video. "It's our baby together, we have eight!"
Kylie adds, "We have so many babies, who knew?"
The sisters definitely know what they're implying here. But they're still keeping us guessing as to whether the "so many babies" include actual human babies on the way, or if they're just having fun toying with their fans while promoting the cosmetics.
Oh, and as for the shade "Baby Girl?" Khloé says the name is "in honor of Kylie," who she calls her baby girl. She even says she gave her sister a necklace that says "baby girl" for her birthday. So that product, in particular, probably isn't a pregnancy reference.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement