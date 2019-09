Teen Vogue is reporting that the University of Utah’s Student Diversity Council distributed a newsletter that very clearly tells what costumes undergrads should avoid when getting dressed for the Halloween festivities. Offering hints like, “Think to yourself: Does the actual name on the costume packaging say 'tribal,' or 'traditional'? Does the costume include race-related hair or accessories (dreads/locs, afros, cornrows, a headdress)? Does the costume play into racial stereotypes? Does this costume represent a culture that is not my own? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you should rethink the costume and try again.”