10 Pieces To Shop From White House Black Market’s New Plus Range

Offered exclusively online at White House Black Market , customers can expect to find a range that includes velvet jackets, sequined tops, embellished denim, and party dresses in sizes 16W to 24W; the pieces fall in line with WHBM's usual pricing, selling from $42 to $220. Sure, it may only be mid-October, but it's never too late to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping (especially when the items look this good). Here's 10 of our top picks.