10 Pieces To Shop From White House Black Market’s New Plus Range

Great news! Another retailer is now offering clothing for the 67% of women in America who wear a size 14 or above. On Tuesday, Black House White Market announced its expansion into plus, making its affordable items available to a broader audience.
“From day one, White House Black Market has been about women — it’s a brand born of women, led by women and dedicated to serving women — so it was a natural fit to expand into Plus so they can make every woman feel confident and powerful to take on their day,” a press release from the brand reads.
Offered exclusively online at White House Black Market, customers can expect to find a range that includes velvet jackets, sequined tops, embellished denim, and party dresses in sizes 16W to 24W; the pieces fall in line with WHBM's usual pricing, selling from $42 to $220. Sure, it may only be mid-October, but it's never too late to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping (especially when the items look this good). Here's 10 of our top picks.