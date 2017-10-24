That look that Archie gave Betty during Riverdale's season 1 finale? We might want to explore that, says Riverdale star Lili Reinhart.
According to the CW actress' new interview with TVLine, K.J. Apa's Archie may really have the hots for Betty — even if Reinhart's girl-next-door character is all-in on her relationship with Jughead (Cole Sprouse).
According to the TV star — who recently clapped back on Tumblr when fans began "shipping" her with her Riverdale co-stars — the love triangle between Betty, Archie, and his current girlfriend Veronica (Camila Mendes) may be reignited thanks to Archie's longing for his blonde BFF. Just don't expect Betty to care what the teen Outlander thinks.
Advertisement
Reinhart told TVLine:
"[That look in the season 1 finale was about] wanting something that you can’t have… I definitely think Archie has some commitment issues. He has a wandering eye, you know?"
Umm, better put that wandering eye away, Archikins. Not only did Veronica stand loyally by when Archie's father was on the cusp of death in the season 2 premiere, but so did Jughead, Archie's best pal who is very much in love with Betty.
Fortunately, fans shouldn't worry about Betty looking towards Archie for romance. Reinhart told TVLine:
"I don’t think Betty has feelings for Archie anymore...I think that’s over and done with. She’s in love with Jughead, and is happy being with him."
Alas, even if Archie doesn't come between Bughead, something could — like, say, Jughead's newfound loyalty to the Southside Serpents?
"It’s almost like every force in the universe is out to pry Bughead apart," teased showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in his own interview with TVLine.
Whatever happens between Betty and Jughead, it's nice to know that Ms. Cooper has no time for Archie's shenanigans.
Advertisement