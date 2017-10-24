Grace Jones Says She Wouldn’t Have Been A Model By Today’s Standards

While the fashion industry is in the midst of an OG Supermodel resurgence (oh hey Carla Bruni and Claudia Schiffer!), there's one model in particular that's glad to sit the whole thing out. In fact, she’s not even sure she would have been able to make it as a model by today’s strict beauty standards.
In the 1970's, Grace Jones was a force to be reckoned with in the world of French fashion. She routinely worked with Yves Saint Laurent, Claude Montana, Azzedine Alaïa, and Kenzo. At the time she was celebrated for her bold, somewhat androgynous look and build, but Jones isn't so sure those same feelings would've translated to today. “I’m glad I’m not doing it now,” she tells The Guardian, “I’d probably be dead. Everybody’s so skinny. Size zero is like the walking dead. Not sexy at all.”
Jones continued, saying “When I modeled, I would normally be a model size six, eight, though my shoulders are wide, it’s hard to make them fit into things. Now I can’t get into model [sample] sizes, because they’re really small.” And though the former supermodel subsequently found success as an actress and a singer, most recently releasing her 11th album, she isn’t above helping the industry’s newcomers. “When it comes to fashion, I’m loyal,” she tells The Guardian. “I love Issey Miyake, Alaïa, Kenzo, Philip Treacy. I’m going to open a foundation in my mom’s name, teaching sewing and creating fashion.” Sign us up.
