Grace Jones Says She Wouldn’t Have Been A Model By Today’s Standards

Jones continued, saying “When I modelled, I would normally be a model size six, eight, though my shoulders are wide, it’s hard to make them fit into things. Now I can’t get into model [sample] sizes, because they’re really small.” And though the former supermodel subsequently found success as an actress and a singer, most recently releasing her 11th album, she isn’t above helping the industry’s newcomers. “When it comes to fashion, I’m loyal,” she tells The Guardian. “I love Issey Miyake, Alaïa, Kenzo, Philip Treacy. I’m going to open a foundation in my mom’s name, teaching sewing and creating fashion.” Sign us up.