This month, we will give thanks for the best parts of our lives. Over turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy and more deliciousness, we'll celebrate the things that enrich our lives. And we'd be remiss not to include Netflix on that list. Netflix, the patron saint of cozy television, is a blessing because it not only provides a wealth of original content every month, it also refreshes its catalogue.
This November, the Netflix catalogue is all about family. You'll be able to watch childhood favorites Casper (1995) and Charlotte's Web (2006) on November 1. There's also the sci-fi family movie Chappie (2015), about a robot who gains sentience and forms a family with a young man (played by Dev Patel). And then on November 3, Netflix will release the first season of The Big Family Cooking Showdown, a BBC Two show that lives up to its title. (It's just families pitted against other families in a cooking competition.)
As always, we should be thankful for the Netflix Originals, the content we need and deserve. November brings us a slew of very good content, including the highly anticipated series Alias Grace, which is based on a novel by Margaret Atwood. Steven Soderbergh's Western Godless will premiere November 22, and Spike Lee's classic film She's Gotta Have It (1986) gets the serialized treatment come Thanksgiving.
Ahead, find the full list of titles coming to Netflix this November.
Read These Stories Next: