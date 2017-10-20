Wristlets Are Back, But Not Like You Remember Them

The wrislet, that little party bag that has taken us through so many late-nights is back! But before you start digging out your little zip-up Coach logo wallets (they still sell them by the way!), you'll be happy to know that the new version is a little roomier than the ones from your past. Not by much, but enough to squish the latest iPhone and a few credit cards into it. Meet the wristlet 2.0.,, the new grab handle bags are large enough to pass into the purse category, but tiny enough to coast off the baby bag trend.
From Anya Hindmarch's stacked wallet look, to Parisa Wang's affordable thick strap look, the wristlet is making a case against the ubiquitous hands-free crossbody, convenience be damned. For 15 picks that are almost better than our throwback baby Coach bags, click ahead.