The New Yeezys Are Being Compared To McDonalds Sandwiches

Kanye West really knows how to build up anticipation leading to the release of his latest shoe with Adidas, the “Semi-Frozen Yellow” Yeezy Boast 350 V2. In August, his wife Kim Kardashian gave a sneak peek on her Snapchat , showing off the new highlighter color, a surprise from the man whose palette typically consists of earthy, neutral colors. “After a long day of work, this is what I get to come home to. Yes!” she said at the time in her Snapchat story. “I think there are only two pairs of these: his and hers.”