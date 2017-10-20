Maisie Williams' Red Carpet Glam Squad Includes… Her Boyfriend

Glam squads are to celebrities what brunch is to the weekends: for the most part, a pretty good idea. But that doesn't mean there aren't some beauty-inclined stars out there with the hair and makeup skills necessary to create killer red carpet looks. In fact, one appears to be straight from Westeros.
Maisie Williams recently shared on Instagram that she can do her own makeup just as well as the pros. Like Rihanna (who does her own hair on tour) and Zendaya (who's practically a protégé of Patrick Ta), Williams likes to take beauty for big events into her own hands. However, it turns out she has one more beauty secret: her boyfriend, Oliver Jackson.
Yesterday, the Game of Thrones star posted to her Instagram a photo from the red carpet showing off his skills. The chiseled contour? All Maisie. The seamless body makeup? Apparently, that's where Jackson steps in. She captioned one of the posts, "Body makeup blended by @oliverwjacksonhimself ?." Talk about major commitment to a relationship — and a significant other who pays attention (in a good way) when his partner hits up Sephora.
Earlier this year, a tweet went viral when one boyfriend couldn't figure out what a Beautyblender was. Almost instantly, hundreds of other confused partners confirmed the fact that most men can't identify the beauty tool. So, the fact that Jackson expertly dabbed Williams décolletage, arms, or legs with (what's likely to include) several makeup sponges is nothing short of magic. Cue the heart-eyed emojis.
