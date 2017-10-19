It's hard to remember that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had full love lives prior to joining forces and becoming Hollywood power couple Kimye. Sure, we all know about Kardashian's past marriage to Kris Humphries and previous relationships with Reggie Bush and Ray J, but her now-husband's romantic past is a little more cloudy.
We may never know the names of all the women West presumably wooed, but according to this Jeopardy contest, we do know he took one to a museum.
If Jeopardy is the last place you look for celebrity gossip, that might all change after you hear this contestant's story about West. According to "Emily from Brooklyn," who appeared on the show Monday night, she once played the "Famous" rapper's wingwoman.
Advertisement
"I used to work in a King Tut museum in Times Square," Emily said in her introduction with Alex Trebek, per Vibe. "A few years ago, post-Amber Rose, pre-Kim Kardashian, Kanye West brought a date to this museum and took her through, rapping about Ancient Egypt. I was there to hold the elevator and like set it up."
Emily added:
"It must not have gone so well, because that's not where he ended up."
Nope — definitely not.
"Emily from Brooklyn outchea blowing up Kanye’s spot," joked the Twitter user who shared the video.
Emily from Brooklyn outchea blowing up Kanye’s spot ??? pic.twitter.com/GTPq5lfVXL— Mikey Fresh (@MikeyFresh1) October 16, 2017
Honestly, West giving his date a rapping audio tour of a King Tut museum actually sounds kind of amazing — if, err, just a tad bizarre. Who knew West was such a history buff?
Fortunately, things worked out the way they were supposed to. Kimye is a household name, with the couple now expecting their third child, via surrogate.
Advertisement