When most of us visit our old homes, they look nothing like they did when we were younger. But normal rules don't apply to Kim Kardashian. Her Beverly Hills mansion (you know, the one Kris Humphries proposed to her in?) is almost identical to how she left it, thanks to its current owner.
The reality TV star revisited that home this week, documenting the adventure on Snapchat. Also along for the ride was Kardashian's baby sister, Khloe, who was astonished at how similar everything looked. As the women strolled through the gorgeous estate, Kardashian-West recalled iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians moments like when she and her mom, Kris Jenner, got into a cupcake fight. She speaks to the fans as if they were there in the moment. If we could've been, we would totally have.
Her master bedroom was completely identical to the way it looked when it appeared on Keeping Up, down to the home telephone.
"My bathroom! Oh my God, this is where I dropped Mason once," Kardashian-West recalled before Khloe Kardashian yelled "Don't tell Snapchat that you dropped Mason!"
Kim assures her Snapchat followers that it was no big deal. She totally caught him.
She went through the whole house, laughing with her sister, but didn't bring up the fact that this is the house she was proposed to in.
Her 72 day marriage to Kris Humphries is an iconic moment, not just for Keeping Up With The Kardashians but for pop culture as a whole. And it all started right in her bedroom in that Beverly Hills home.
It's obvious why Kardashian-West isn't so fond of those memories. Lucky for her she can replace them with the proposal of a lifetime courtesy of her now-husband, Kanye West.
