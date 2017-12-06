Update: We thought we'd have to wait until December ended, but we now know all the details about the upcoming collaboration between Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and beauty entrepreneur Kat Von D. Unlike the latter's popular Tattoo Liner, the Basket Case Anti-Precision Liner is a kohl formula in an oversized, retractable pen for making the smudgy emo look easy. Oh, and it comes with a built-in sharpener — just in case you still whittle your pencils down to a smoky stub.
The limited-edition eyeliner hits stateside January 5 and will continue to roll out in Europe later that month.
Advertisement
Update (October 31, 2017): Kat Von D Beauty has finally announced the official launch date of the Billie Joe Armstrong liner collaboration, and it's actually not as far away as we anticipated. According to a recent Instagram post, you can expect the black eye pencil in early January 2018. Our response to that: Wake us up when December ends.
This story was originally published on October 18.
The last time we heard the name Green Day, it was probably the summer of 2000 and we were at Warped Tour in the middle of a mosh pot. Since then, the punk rock band that fueled our teenage angst years has sadly stayed out of pop culture — well, until today. Now, Green Day's glory is getting another renaissance thanks to one beauty brand and very badass cosmetics mogul: Kat Von D.
While the band's second best hits compilation album will launch later in November, that's not what we're talking about. Instead, the lead singer of the musical ensemble Billie Joe Armstrong recently collaborated Von D on a brand-new liquid eyeliner. Yep.
Surprisingly, this celebrity beauty partnership makes a lot of sense. Not only was Armstrong was one of the famous frontmen to make black eyeliner iconic, he also did it at the peak of the punk-emo phenomenon. (This was popularly referred to as "guyliner." Luckily that phrase has since gone extinct.) Now, it looks like this launch will pair Armstrong's recognizable look with Von D's talent for making the best liquid liner formulas, ever.
Advertisement
The brand teased the product's arrival on the Kat Von D Beauty's Instagram Story late yesterday, only revealing the eyeliner's name — Basketcase — and the packaging. Similar to Von D's Tattoo Liner, this new formula calls back to the muse itself — both the name and the packaging reference the band's 1994 album Dookie. No word yet on when this product will launch, but more details are expected to leak again tomorrow.
We've reached out to the brand and will update this post when we know more — hopefully, that'll help clear up exactly what "precision-smudge" means.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement