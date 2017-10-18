Green Day Is Making Its Beauty Debut – With Kat Von D

The last time we heard the name Green Day, it was probably the summer of 2000 and we were at Warped Tour in the middle of a mosh pit. Since then, the punk rock band that fuelled our teenage angst years has sadly stayed out of pop culture — well, until today. Now, Green Day's glory is getting another renaissance thanks to one beauty brand and very badass cosmetics mogul: Kat Von D.
While the band's second best hits compilation album will launch later in November, that's not what we're talking about. Instead, the lead singer of the musical ensemble Billie Joe Armstrong recently collaborated Von D on a brand-new liquid eyeliner. Yep.
Surprisingly, this celebrity beauty partnership makes a lot of sense. Not only was Armstrong was one of the famous frontmen to make black eyeliner iconic, he also did it at the peak of the punk-emo phenomenon. (This was popularly referred to as "guyliner." Luckily that phrase has since gone extinct.) Now, it looks like this launch will pair Armstrong's recognisable look with Von D's talent for making the best liquid liner formulas, ever.
The brand teased the product's arrival on the Kat Von D Beauty's Instagram Story late yesterday, only revealing the eyeliner's name — Basketcase — and the packaging. Similar to Von D's Tattoo Liner, this new formula calls back to the muse itself — both the name and the packaging reference the band's 1994 album Dookie. No word yet on when this product will launch, but more details are expected to leak again tomorrow.
We've reached out to the brand and will update this post when we know more — hopefully, that'll help clear up exactly what "precision-smudge" means.
