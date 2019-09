Green Day Is Making Its Beauty Debut – With Kat Von D

Surprisingly, this celebrity beauty partnership makes a lot of sense. Not only was Armstrong was one of the famous frontmen to make black eyeliner iconic, he also did it at the peak of the punk-emo phenomenon. (This was popularly referred to as "guyliner." Luckily that phrase has since gone extinct.) Now, it looks like this launch will pair Armstrong's recognisable look with Von D's talent for making the best liquid liner formulas, ever.