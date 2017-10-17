It's Time To Talk About How Much Young Skeet Ulrich & Cole Sprouse Are Legit Twins

Riverdale's casting directors made a great decision in making Skeet Ulrich and Cole Sprouse play a father and son on screen. Not only are both men brooding and mysterious — but young Skeet Ulrich looks a whole lot like Cole Sprouse.
Refinery29 social media editor Ally Hickson noticed the similarities while watching 1996's Scream recently. If you haven't watched the film in a while, Ulrich played Billy Loomis in the horror flick. Just check out the scene below — Cole Sprouse could just as easily play Billy in a modern-day Scream remake.
So if you've ever watched Riverdale and thought that Jughead and his dad don't look that much alike, maybe this will change your mind. And the fact that Ulrich's Scream character and Jughead Jones have similar floppy haircuts only strengthens the resemblance, too. 1996 Skeet Ulrich and 2017 Cole Sprouse could totally be twins.
Offscreen, Ulrich pulled a dad move with Sprouse back in August, too. He talked to Entertainment Tonight about Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's rumored real-life relationship, even though the pair have been notoriously coy about it.
"It seems like [they are in a relationship,] yeah," Ulrich told ET's Deidre Behar when asked if Sprouse and Reinhart were dating. "You just hear them talking to each other like they've been best friends for 20 years. So it's a good sign."
In the same ET interview, Ulrich also hinted that he might be roommates with Luke Perry, who plays Archie's dad on the show, while Riverdale films in Vancouver. Perry starred in Beverly Hills, 90210, so their friendship is a delight for fans of '90s entertainment. Sadly, though, the 90210-era Luke Perry doesn't bear as much of a resemblance to his onscreen son, K.J. Apa, as Ulrich does to Sprouse.
