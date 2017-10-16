This Actor Donated His Salary From The New Woody Allen Movie To RAINN

I need to get this off my chest:— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
- I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie.
- I believe he is guilty.
- I donated my entire salary to RAINN.
- It’s a one scene role.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
- I spent a month debating whether or not to quit.
- I deeply regret my final decision.
Why didn’t I quit?— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
- My parents were incredibly proud.
- I felt there things to be gained from the experience on that set.
- I was a coward.
It was an educational experience for all the wrong reasons. I learned conclusively that I cannot put my career over my morals again.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
I had been feeling this way for the last month, but the awful continuance revelations of the last week compounded my guilt ten fold.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
I’ve spent the last decade struggling as an actor, and learned to sideline my views because the thought of closing any doors was terrifying.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
I’ve been steadfast in what I stand for in my personal life and on Twitter, but would largely take the check and bite my tongue on set.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
I can’t keep professionally operating from a place of fear. It’s time to show a courage in my actions mirroring my words without concession.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
To anyone who thinks I took the easy way out by taking the job THEN denouncing it, I assure you that is the worst combination of choices.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
At the point in the response cycle where I’m getting equal amounts of (separate) criticism for taking the job as believing that he’s guilty.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017
1. My original tweet made people infer that being on set somehow convinced me of his guilt. No. It just made me feel like a hypocrite.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017
2. People ask me for evidence of his guilt. I don't have any. I just read this and know who I want to believe. https://t.co/7SkXTc2wZc— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017
3. "My parents were proud of me" now reads to me like placing blame on them. Not my intent. I take full responsibility for my decisions.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017
4. "Why did it take you months to feel guilty?" It didn't. It took seconds. It just took me until now to verbalize it publicly.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017
5. I wasn't tweeting to gain absolution or admiration, I was just looking to air my thoughts. It now grew into something beyond my control.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017
6. I'm not looking to be celebrated. I advise everyone to signal boost survivors or those who made the right choice the first time instead.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017
7. Anyone who thinks I was doing this for free press and/or to boost my career has no idea how this industry actually works.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017
Getting a non-stop stream of people telling me to go fuck myself on both sides of the issue now. It's overwhelming, and I'm at a loss.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017
So I'm aiming to take the next week away from Twitter, since my words have already taken on a life of their own at this point.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017
I just ask that people react to what I actually said, not the reaction it has provoked. The latter is not my design.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017
I accept being criticized for what I've done or said, but to criticize me for the amount of attention it received feels... misplaced.— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017
With all that having been said, if something good can come out of all this I hope it's support for @RAINN01. https://t.co/FijrQKPSLa— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017