This Actor Donated His Salary From The New Woody Allen Movie To RAINN

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock.
Actor Griffin Newman felt conflicted about his role in an upcoming Woody Allen movie, so he took action about it. Newman decided to donate his earnings from the film to RAINN, an organization that offers a number of anti-sexual violence services. RAINN helps survivors by operating the National Sexual Assault Hotline, and the organization does work in the policy and education sectors as well.
The actor, who currently stars on Amazon's The Tick, explained his decision in a lengthy Twitter thread on Saturday.
"I need to get this off my chest:- I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie. - I believe he is guilty. - I donated my entire salary to RAINN," Newman wrote on Twitter.
"We're very appreciative of Griffin's generous donation," RAINN's VP of communications, Jodi Omear, said in a statement provided to Refinery29. "We have seen a recent increase in donations to RAINN from the Hollywood community and the public who stand with survivors, as well as an increase in calls to the National Sexual Assault Hotline. We'll use the funds to continue our hotline and programs to prevent sexual violence, support survivors and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice."
Newman also shared the reasons why, if he thinks Allen were guilty of molesting Dylan Farrow, he chose to work on the upcoming film.
"Why didn’t I quit?- My parents were incredibly proud. - I felt there things to be gained from the experience on that set. - I was a coward," Newman tweeted. "It was an educational experience for all the wrong reasons. I learned conclusively that I cannot put my career over my morals again."
After Newman's tweets went viral, he clarified what he meant in the original thread by sending a few additional tweet clarifications. He also shared the link to Dylan Farrow's New York Times essay.
It's clear from Newman's tweets that he felt incredibly conflicted about the situation, and is still working through guilty feelings. It could be seen brave of him to speak up about his experience, especially as we discuss how men can be allies for female survivors.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
This story has been updated to include a comment from RAINN.
