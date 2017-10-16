What Shay Mitchell's Cryptic New Tattoo Actually Means

When the final season of Pretty Little Liars wrapped late last year after seven seasons, the main cast members commemorated their time on the hit TV show in the most permanent way possible: with matching tattoos of their respective characters’ initials, inked on their shh fingers. It was a fitting tribute to a story that revolved around keeping secrets… but not everyone was fully on board at first. Shay Mitchell confessed that the tattoo just wasn’t her idea of fun — not because of the permanence factor, she said, but because it hurt.
But time passes and people change, and it seems Mitchell has managed to weather the pain of a piece of ink once again. The Canadian actress visited celebrity-favorite New York City tattoo artist JonBoy over the weekend to cash in on the tiny-tattoo trend, choosing a set of Roman numerals I IV III (otherwise known as 1, 4, 3) right on the side of her wrist. JonBoy was the first to unveil the fresh design on his Instagram, captioning the trippy photo of the two, “(vibes) @shaymitchell #jonboytattoo.” (And prompting several fans to demand that he share the name of the app he used to get the mesmerizing effect.)
Now for the obvious question: What does I IV III mean? While neither JonBoy nor Mitchell has confirmed the theory, a bit of digging around the web tells us that the numbers 1 4 3 are used as a code to say "I love you" — one letter, followed by four letters, followed by three. Maybe the message isn't so cryptic after all.
