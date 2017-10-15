New Mom Nikki Reed Brought A Breast Pump To A Power of Women Luncheon

Nikki Reed took an unexpected accessory to Variety‘s 2017 Power of Women Luncheon on Friday. Along with a gorgeous dress and jewelry, the Twilight actress also had a trusty breast pump in hand when in route to the Beverly Hills event.
"On my way to present at @variety 's #powerofwomen luncheon and this is my hot date. Kidding. I have another hot date. But this thing is definitely our third wheel," she wrote on Instagram, alluding to her actual date, her husband Ian Somerhalder.
The 29-year-old gave birth to their first child, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, on July 25, and her laughably honest Instagram post proves that you really can't take a break from being a mom.
The couple was criticized before Bodhi was born for comments Ian made about sneakily throwing out his wife's contraceptives so she would get pregnant.
"We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time,” Somerhalder said on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast. "But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn’t realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control."
The couple later issued a joint apology, writing: "To anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion, we are deeply sorry. That is an extremely serious issue, and women’s rights is something that is incredibly important to both of us."
Another social media post revealed that Reed presented an award to animal rights activist and former boxer Chrissy Beckles at the Power of Women Luncheon.
Reed wrote on Instagram, "There is certainly a lot to talk about and it goes without saying there is no better time to sit in a room full of intelligent, powerful, and articulate women who aren't afraid to say what's on their mind."
