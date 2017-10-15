Last year's tone was lighthearted and existed in a world where all the scariest things were pretend. Everything about this year's Halloween sketch, from the music to the cinematography, is meant to put the viewer at a sense of unease as they laugh at the warped reality woven in. While SNL's writers used the familiar format of one of 2017's most talked about movies, the most unsettling parts were those that weren't a work of fiction.