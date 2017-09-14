Hillary Clinton Is Living Donald Trump's Best Life

Donald Trump and his group of devil-incarnated associates have learned a hard lesson: Campaigning and governing are two different things, which is why Trump constantly brings up Clinton at rallies, in speeches, during briefings, and especially within his tweets. There’s no doubt that Trump tapped into something on the campaign trail that Clinton has long struggled with: Connecting with voters while correctly reading the room. But on the flip side, Clinton’s strength was always in her desire to actually govern, something that Trump (not to mention, anyone who works with him) obviously has no interest in doing. So what do you do when your opponent is lounging around in sweatpants and you’re stuck doing the work she actually wanted?