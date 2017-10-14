Nick Viall & Dean Unglert Went On A Double Date That The Internet Cannot Handle

Bachelor Nation alums Dean Unglert and Nick Viall hung out on a pretty epic double date that just so happened to include...a bride.
In a photo posted on Instagram, Unglert appears with Viall and two women decked out in their finest Halloween costumes. The pair were hanging out at Knott’s Scary Farm (it transforms from “Berry” to “Scary” each autumn), the popular theme park in Buena Park, CA. “Double dating w/ @nickviall” read the caption.
Aside from an eerie number of commenters disclosing that they too hung out at Knott's Scary Farm last night, many had a strong reaction to the photo. It’s clear the visual has stoked a bit of ire (and desire) among fans.
“Two idiots couldn’t see what they both lost,” said Nessdeandrade. *Insert Chrissy Teigen's cry face.*
Though some commenters were more empathetic and very into this unexpected Halloween-themed outing.
“Just have fun. When the time is right, it'll be natural. Cute pic,” said No_more_half_measures. You know you’re right, when rid of all context they are actually kind of adorable here. Way to maintain, the good karma.
“Two hotties in one pic this is too overwhelming,” said Valkristinekay. Does this commenter mean the guys or the zombie brides? We may never know.
Despite the hate, these two guys seem to be doing well. This week, People reported that Viall will appear in the second season of ABC’s Speechless as a B-list actor. Taking adorable photos with zombie brides post-Bachelorette stint is SO B-list actor, amirite? As for Unglert, after being cast out of Bachelor Nation fan favor, he’s launched a new podcast, Help! I Suck At Dating.
