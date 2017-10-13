Minka Kelly Apologizes For Being 'Complicit' In Keeping Weinstein Rumors Quiet

Even after Kelly changed the arrangements in order to make herself feel safer, Weinstein asked the assistant to leave during the meeting and used the alone time as an opportunity to hit on her. Kelly wrote, "He bullshit me for 5 minutes re: movies he could put me in, then asked the assistant to excuse us. As she walked away, he said, 'I know you were feeling what I was feeling when we met the other night' and then regaled me with offers of a lavish life filled with trips around the world on private planes etc. IF I would be his girlfriend." Because Weinstein held all the power in the situation, Kelly responded by saying that though she was flattered, she would prefer to keep their relationship professional. To that, he said, "Fine. I trust you won't tell anyone about this."