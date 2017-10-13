From her willingness to kick off a conversation about serious life stuff like mental illness and harmful body-shaming to sharing the exact products she uses to nip acne in the bud before she needs to get camera-ready, Lili Reinhart is an open book. But despite her forthcoming attitude, there is at least one major thing she's been hiding from fans all this time: No big deal or anything, but the Riverdale actress also moonlights as a seriously talented special-effects makeup artist.
A deep dive through Reinhart's Instagram feed reveals much more than just candid behind-the-scenes shots of her castmates and the occasional come-hither thirst trap (no shame, we all do it). Before the 21-year-old made it big on the hit CW show, she was spending some of her time crafting elaborate makeup looks — and not the kind you'd wear to a homecoming dance. Halloween, however? Now we're talking.
Advertisement
Gaping wounds, Ziggy Stardust, a Roy Lichtenstein-style comic-book superhero — Reinhart's done it all. Between Betty Cooper's instantly recognizable aesthetic of girly pastel sweaters, pink lip gloss, and a high, bouncy blonde ponytail fit for a cheerleader (because she is one) and the star behind the wholesome high-school student's affinity for spooky special effects, Lili Reinhart is pretty much all the Halloween inspiration you could ever need wrapped up in one crazy-talented person.
Related Video:
Advertisement