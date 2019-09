Behold @BergenBags, The Largest Collection Of Custom Birkins Known To Man

For starters, Bergen is a legend in her own right. She's known for taking on roles that portrayed the then-forbidden narratives for women that, today, are considered part of the norm. Take her breakout role in The Group , where she portrayed an aristocratic, art student lesbian (this was the '60s, mind you) alongside Steve McQueen. Then, of course, there was Murphy Brown, the tough television anchor who was a recovering alcoholic, single mother, and survivor of breast cancer.