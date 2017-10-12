Behold @BergenBags, The Largest Collection Of Custom Birkins Known To Man

Little exists on Instagram these days outside of street style snaps, memes, and #sponcon. But deep in the pockets of the insatiable social media app lies a few accounts that stand out from the rest on our Discover Page. Accounts like @tasteofstreep and @ramonafacts have found clever ways to fit our favorite leading women into snackable feeds. But the latest fashion-themed account we're obsessed with is run by the icon herself, Candice Bergen. The star's Instagram, aptly named @bergenbags, is a must-follow — and here's why.
For starters, Bergen is a legend in her own right. She's known for taking on roles that portrayed the then-forbidden narratives for women that, today, are considered part of the norm. Take her breakout role in The Group, where she portrayed an aristocratic, art student lesbian (this was the '60s, mind you) alongside Steve McQueen. Then, of course, there was Murphy Brown, the tough television anchor who was a recovering alcoholic, single mother, and survivor of breast cancer.
Most of Generation Z, however, knows her best from Miss Congeniality, Sweet Home Alabama, and as Enid Frick, Carrie Bradshaw's brusque Vogue editor on Sex and the City. Remember this historic quote? "Forty is the last age a woman can be photographed in a wedding dress without the unintended Diane Arbus subtext." Yeah, she's pretty iconic.
But, in addition to her acting duties, Bergen enjoys another hobby that's yet to hit the big screen: art. As any legend who regularly hangs out with Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton would, Bergen doesn't use a canvas for her creations — she paints on her vast collection of Birkin bags. That's right: Somewhere in between her seven Emmy and Golden Globe awards, Bergen has amassed a collection of Birkins that rivals any Kardashian or Real Housewife.
Take her 'Solar System' black Hermès tote. "Close-up of Bergenbags first Solar System Hermes. This one was intimidating but fun to do," she wrote on Instagram. Or any of her many Goyard, Valentino, and Louis Vuitton accessories that feature entire zoos of animals (tigers, mice, horses, dogs, rabbits, and more). No word yet on how long each one takes, but like the rest of us, Bergen apparently "never sleeps."
We won't spoil the rest, but if you get a kick out of seeing your parents on Instagram, the slideshow of Candice Bergen's majestical @bergenbags creations ahead is for you.