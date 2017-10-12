Behold @BergenBags, The Largest Collection Of Custom Birkins Known To Man

But, in addition to her acting duties, Bergen enjoys another hobby that's yet to hit the big screen: art. As any legend who regularly hangs out with Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton would, Bergen doesn't use a canvas for her creations — she paints on her vast collection of Birkin bags. That's right: Somewhere in between her seven Emmy and Golden Globe awards, Bergen has amassed a collection of Birkins that rivals any Kardashian or Real Housewife.