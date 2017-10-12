We love Lena Dunham because she's real AF — she admits to waking up with acne, claps back at people trying to give her diet advice, and most recently, buzzes off all her hair (then shows it off with the best Instagram caption). And she always owns all of it.
Early this morning, Dunham showed up agin, posting an Instagram of her short pixie cut — only now with an infusion of bold color. The selfie shows off her side-swept crewcut, dark brown roots, and Jolly Rancher blue streaks — and we're getting Smurfette vibes, in a good way.
The hair shocker isn't the only thing catching our eye in her post, either. She rocked a naturally feathered brow and the lived-in eyeliner look we always want, but never can get just right. Plus, that red cheetah wallpaper is definitely apartment decor goals.
Dunham's post also made it clear that the fresh color was no boxed dye job. She called out her colorist Gregory Russell for his hair artistry, writing, "Thank you @gregoryrussellhair for handling my pompadour and for the hot smurfjob. Love you mean it ?"
We've been thinking about our next color for awhile now, and this might just be the push we need to step out of comfort zone.
